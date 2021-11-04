Clergy sex abuse investigation reveals hundreds of credible allegations across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released the final report from an investigation into clergy sexual abuse that began in August of 2018.

The investigation revealed 258 victims reported credible allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct across three dioceses in the state.

Peterson said the Lincoln Diocese had 97 victims, the Omaha Diocese had 158 victims, and the Grand Island Diocese had 3 victims; adding that the abuse was done by 57 church officials including priests, deacons and Catholic school teachers.

Another finding from the report is that on numerous occasions when there was a chance to bring justice to the victims, those in authority prioritized the reputation of the church above the protection of the children.

The investigation began in August of 2018 when the Nebraska Department of Justice sent letters to the bishops of three Nebraska Dioceses requesting all investigative files they had regarding child sex abuse dating back to January of 1978. All three dioceses from Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island submitted files.

Additionally, the dioceses were asked for the policies and procedures used for reporting and investigating sexual misconduct allegations.

An examination of the material found the policies and procedures weren’t uniform, according to the Nebraska Department of Justice. Each diocese had a different system for evaluating reports of abuse or misconduct.

During the investigation, the department of justice determined more information was needed to complete the report. On February 19, 2019, 426 subpoenas to individual Catholic churches and schools across the state were issued, requesting records and documentation related to allegations of sexual abuse.

A review of those files found that some victims of sexual abuse had entered into financial settlement agreements with the dioceses. This resulted in subpoenas issued to the liability insurance company which represented the dioceses to collect more information.

Investigators also reviewed all psychological evaluations of priests who were being investigated for claims of sexual misconduct.

See more from the report below and read it in full here.

The investigation involved:

A complete examination of the files of over 200 clergy members and diocesan employees, as well as the supplemental material requested in subpoena requests.

An investigation of over 120 calls to the Hotline and Tip Line. The calls came from citizens who reported various types of sexual improprieties committed by clergy members or diocesan employees. Many of the calls came from victims of sexual abuse. Some calls were from parents or siblings who were told about incidents of sexual abuse from the victim. Most of the incidents had never been reported to law enforcement.

A review of reports from newspapers and other media outlets chronicling sexual abuse by clergy members or diocesan employees.

A review of 12 hours of recorded interviews with those reporting sexual abuse.

Examination of nearly 30,000 pages of relevant material.

If you believe abuse of a child has occurred or a child is at risk, you are required by law to report such information to the law enforcement or child protective services hotline. State law requires any person who suspects a child has been physically or sexually abused or neglected to report it promptly.

Read a joint statement from Nebraska’s three bishops regarding the report below.

Today, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson reported on the findings of his three-year investigation into criminal misconduct by clergy ministering in Nebraska’s three Catholic dioceses. His report outlines the abusive behavior of a number of priests, deacons, and Catholic laity over a span of many decades. To our knowledge, the Attorney General’s investigation and report concern the Catholic Church in Nebraska only, and not any other religious denomination, youth service organization, or school system.

We acknowledge with sadness that so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by Catholic clergy and other representatives of the Church. It is clear that the hurt is still felt, even if the abuse was perpetrated many years ago. We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church.

This report also points out mistakes made in the way dioceses received, reported and responded to allegations of sexual abuse in the past. We have been committed in recent years to comprehensive measures to protect young people and vulnerable adults, preventing abuse, offering healing for past victims of abuse and fully cooperating with civil authorities in these matters. We have made our own public disclosures of offending clergy.

Anyone who believes that a member of the clergy, church worker, or church volunteer has engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor should contact law enforcement and the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese where the conduct occurred.

Please join us in praying for healing for victims of abuse, for their families and all in our communities who are touched by the evil of sexual abuse.

Archbishop George J. Lucas - Archdiocese of Omaha, Bishop James D. Conley - Diocese of Lincoln, Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt - Diocese of Grand Island

