Closings/restrictions happening on Fort, Cuming, Grover and Western Ave.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A number of closures and restrictions will go into effect on area roads today. The roads impacted include Fort Street, Cuming Street, Grover Street and Western Avenue.

The Douglas County Engineer provided the following:

Beginning Monday, August 30th, Fort Street from 204th Street to 195th Street Road will be closed due to road construction. A detour will be posted.

The City of Omaha’s Public Works Department provided the following:

Beginning Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Cuming Street between North 25th Avenue and North 24th Street will be restricted to one lane East bound for sidewalk and ADA replacement in the outside curb lane by Vrana Construction and will be in effect for fourteen (14) days.

Beginning Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Grover Street between South 70th Street and South 72nd Street will have the center lane restricted for utility work by Titan Trenching and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Western Avenue will be restricted West bound at North 90th Street for sidewalk replacement in the North section by DPS and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.