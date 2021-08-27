Closures/restrictions occurring on I-80, 42nd, 156th Street and 72nd Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week and next, closures and restrictions happening on the interstate and area roads may impact your commute.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation provided the following about project happening on Interstate 80:

Weather permitting, beginning August 31 and September 1 and 2 at 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., I-80 ramps to southbound US-75 will be closed

State maintenance forces will be performing crack sealing. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department provided the following about several projects which be in effect for up to three weeks:

Effective immediately, South 72nd Street will be restricted South bound at Farnam Street due to utility work/water main break in the inside lane by MUD and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 156th Street between Spaulding Street and Butler Avenue will have various lane restrictions for street milling by Omni Engineering and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the intersection of South 42nd Street and Center Street will have various lane restrictions for street panel replacement by Bayshore Contractors and will be in effect for three (3) weeks.s.

