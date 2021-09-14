Closures/restrictions occurring on Q, 72nd, Ames, Dodge and other roads

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For up to two weeks, closures and restrictions happening on area roads could impact your commute.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department provided the following:

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Q Street between South 135th Street and South 136th Street will be restricted to one lane West bound for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane by Heimes Corporation and will be in effect for four (4) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 5:00 a.m., the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue will be closed for sewer repair by City of Omaha Sewer Maintenance and will be in effect for five (5) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the intersection of South 72nd Street and F Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work by MUD and will be in effect for fourteen (14) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 108th Avenue will be restricted to one lane South bound at Old Mill Road for street repair in the inside lane by City of Omaha Street Maintenance and will be in effect for four (4) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:00 p.m., Happy Hollow Boulevard between Harney Street and Farnam Street will have North bound traffic shifted to the West section for sewer repair by City of Omaha Sewer Maintenance and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Ames Avenue between North 66th Street and North 72nd Street will have various lane restrictions for street repair by City of Omaha Street Maintenance and will be in effect for four (4) days.

Beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Dodge Street between North 35th Street and North 38th Street will be restricted West bound for utility work in the outside curb lane by MUD and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 90th Street between Fort Street and Browne Street will have various lane restrictions for fiber optic installation by Heimes Corporation and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 9:00 a.m., Cass Street between North 86th Street and West Dodge Road will be restricted to one lane West bound for sewer repair in the inside lane by City of Omaha Sewer Maintenance and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the East leg of Jackson Street will be closed at South 12th Street due to street repair by City of Omaha Street Maintenance and will be in effect for two (2) days.

