Coach Mickey Joseph arrested by Lincoln Police Department on suspicion of strangulation and 3rd-degree assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested for alleged strangulation and third-degree assault.

Read the release below:

"On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested at a separate location, for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made.

To protect the victim in this case and in compliance with Nebraska state law, additional information, including the identity of the victim and any injuries, is not being released."

Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts released a statement Wednesday evening:

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Lincoln Police Facebook statement:

