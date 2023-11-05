Coats, hats and more. How is a winter apparel giveaway helping metro residents stay warm this winter?

OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — The colder months bring early sunsets and frigid temperatures.

"It made us feel warm walking into the building," Jen Parker said.

That's why Parker started her winter coat hunt early. It's part of the coat giveaway hosted by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha at Omaha Home for Boys, Saturday.

"This is her new coat. This is Anna Rosa's new coat. She fell in love with quite a few. But narrowed it down to this one," she said.

The coats are all free, hoping to keep people like Anna Rosa warm this winter.

"It's a big release of a burden that was there because the prices of everything right now are really expensive," Parker said. "It gets super cold in the winter. The kiddos that grow out of everything have an opportunity to be warm now. It's amazing and gets us ready for the holiday spirit."

Anna Rosa's new coat and others go way back. For 19 years, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha has been hosting their winter coat and apparel giveaway. Anyone can get a coat. All that's required is your name and zip code.

"As we bring people in, we try to find the size of the coat they want first," Jill Lynch-Sosa, executive director of Society St. Vincent de Paul Omaha said. "That's on the main floor. Then, on their way out, we have a line of accessories with gloves, scarfs and hats and socks. People can take one of each of those items per coat that they have. "

Anna Rosa certainly has her bright, colorful coat and is ready for the colder months.

"The gift of giving is warm," Parker said.

