Cocoa with a Cop one of the many events Omaha area families can check out during Lights of Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the past few weeks, families have been invited to Stinson Park for Lights of Aksarben, featuring fun activities in the area during the holiday season.

Friday's event is Cocoa with a Cop, where the community gets the chance to speak with Omaha police officers.

Sgt. Tom Arrance has been an OPD officer for eight years and said it’s a great opportunity to meet police officers and ask questions.

"Maybe you’ve been thinking about joining OPD, we’re gonna be here, have something to drink and talk it up.”

Lisa Bockman, event director, said activities include live music, face paintings and Santa. Bockman said it's important to enjoy making memories with your family

“When you walk through, we have a volunteer that will take your phone and take pictures for you so you can experience it with your children and you watch your child when you first see Santa," Bockman said.

Lights of Aksarben events start at 6 p.m. Friday night and run until 8 p.m. Additional events will be held next Friday, December 16.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.