Cold streak causes concern about spring gardens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you step outside, there's no question we are not yet done with the cold. The changing temperatures present a question: do you plant your garden or do you wait?
In the spring, we get a mix of cold and hot so it can be a tease when it comes to the right time to make the first dig.
Scott Farrington, the owner of Indian Creek Nursery on Saddle Creek, said tulips and shrubs will be fine in colder temperatures.
Farrington added that when temperatures hit around 34 or 35 degrees, it's time to think about finding a safe place for other plants.
“If they planted tender things outside, covering them with these temperatures we are going to have will be good, and using clothes as opposed to plastic works better so an old sheet is better than using the old piece of plastic from the garage,” said Farrington.
He said for those waiting a little longer to move their plants outdoors, it's okay to keep the plants small. Do this by restricting the plant's water and keep it in a smaller pot.
Farrington said during the pandemic, more people have been buying local. He’s hoping this summer is just as strong business-wise as last summer.
For more information, gardeners may find it helpful to call their local university extension office.
University of Nebraska Extension
epd.unl.edu
(402) 472-2966
Douglas-Sarpy County Extension
douglas-sarpy.unl.edu
douglas-sarpy@unl.edu
Phone: (402) 444-7804
Iowa State University Extension
extension.iastate.edu
Questions relating to lawn & garden/insects
(515) 294-3108
hortline@iastate.edu
www.yardandgarden.extension.iastate.edu
West Pottawattamie County Extension Office
extension.iastate.edu/westpottawattamie
(712) 366-7070
