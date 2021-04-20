Cold streak causes concern about spring gardens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you step outside, there's no question we are not yet done with the cold. The changing temperatures present a question: do you plant your garden or do you wait?

In the spring, we get a mix of cold and hot so it can be a tease when it comes to the right time to make the first dig.

Scott Farrington, the owner of Indian Creek Nursery on Saddle Creek, said tulips and shrubs will be fine in colder temperatures.

Farrington added that when temperatures hit around 34 or 35 degrees, it's time to think about finding a safe place for other plants.

“If they planted tender things outside, covering them with these temperatures we are going to have will be good, and using clothes as opposed to plastic works better so an old sheet is better than using the old piece of plastic from the garage,” said Farrington.

He said for those waiting a little longer to move their plants outdoors, it's okay to keep the plants small. Do this by restricting the plant's water and keep it in a smaller pot.

Farrington said during the pandemic, more people have been buying local. He’s hoping this summer is just as strong business-wise as last summer.

For more information, gardeners may find it helpful to call their local university extension office.

University of Nebraska Extension

epd.unl.edu

(402) 472-2966

Douglas-Sarpy County Extension

douglas-sarpy.unl.edu

douglas-sarpy@unl.edu

Phone: (402) 444-7804

Iowa State University Extension

extension.iastate.edu

Questions relating to lawn & garden/insects

(515) 294-3108

hortline@iastate.edu

www.yardandgarden.extension.iastate.edu

West Pottawattamie County Extension Office

extension.iastate.edu/westpottawattamie

(712) 366-7070

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.