Cold War-era "Looking Glass" plane on display at SAC Museum during after hours event

BOB BAILIE/Associated Press
The EC-135 Looking Glass plane taxies up to its retirement ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb. after flying its last mission Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, 1998. Looking Glass' backup nuclear command-and-control mission was transferred symbolically to the Navy's E-6B TACAMO airplanes Friday. Adm. Richard Mies, commander-in-chief of U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt, accepted a plaque to signify the transfer. (AP Photo/Bob Bailie)
C-135 LOOKING GLASS
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 15:17:51-04

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host our quarterly after-hours event, “Flight Night” featuring the first opportunity for the general public to see the recently completed restoration of both the exterior and interior of the EC-135 “Looking Glass.”

“We’re very excited and honored to share this project with the public,” says Curator Brian York, who will lead guided tours of the EC-135 this Saturday. “This aircraft is a significant piece in Cold War history and we look forward to telling the stories.”

The Boeing EC-135 Looking Glass aircraft was a conversion of the basic C-135/KC-135 family of aircraft for the strategic command and control mission.

This airborne command post function provided a survivable means of command and control in the event that SAC underground command center, alternate command posts, or ground-based communications are lost. It also provides an alternate method to launch the Minuteman/Peacekeeper missiles if ground launch control centers are destroyed.

In addition to the EC-135 aircraft tour, the cockpit of the F-117 “Nighthawk” will be open for viewing.

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace “Flight Night” Museum After Hours is Saturday, July 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The EC-135 will be open for guided tours from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit sacmuseum.org.

