College of Saint Mary president Dr. Maryanne Stevens to retire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the College of Saint Mary announced that its president, Dr. Maryanne Stevens, will step down after the May 2023 commencement in order to retire.

Stevens is the longest-serving president that the College of Saint Mary has retained at 25 years of service. Stevens came from Creighton University's theology program, where she served as chair, and began her role at College of Saint Mary in June 1996.

"Dr. Stevens took what was a struggling, debt-ridden institution in the mid-1990s and transformed it into the thriving, financially-sound University it is today," said a press release by the college on Friday.

A search committee has been formed by the College of Saint Mary to conduct an external search for a replacement president.

"Dr. Stevens’ passion for education and advancement of women cannot be more evidenced than by her leadership of numerous capital campaigns and scholarship initiatives that have allowed CSM to take its rightful place in the regional landscape of higher education."

The outgoing president's initiative has touched a range of topics including transparency, affordability, representation in education for minorities and other growth for higher education. It has resulted in programs such as a residence hall that allows single mothers to live with their children, scholarships for students studying STEM who have lower income, the Latina and African American Summer Academies, and the $40 million Striding Forward Campaign.

Stevens' leadership extends beyond the College of Saint Mary, as she serves on the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Educational Finance Authority, Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation, the Tri-Faith Initiative, and the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. The college did not indicate whether her involvement on community or national boards would change.

“I have cherished my time at College of Saint Mary, and I can look back with pride at all that has been accomplished in the last 25 years,” Stevens said in the press release.

