College of St. Mary students and staff spend day serving the community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There were no classes today at the College of St. Mary, but it's all for a good reason.

Today is the college’s Spirit of Service Day, a day when students, faculty and staff go out in the community and volunteer their time.

“It's part of the Mercy mission,” said Dr. Dee Acklie, Director of Special Education & Associate Professor at College of St. Mary. “If you are any part of the Sisters of Mercy mission, mercy is a part of your mission. So this teaches, not only our students, faculty and staff to appreciate what we have but also to give of ourselves to others."

They were involved in roughly 20 projects today. Some students wrote letters to people who are shut-ins and also wrote get-well cards to sick children as part of the Spirit of Service Day.

