College World Series boosting local vendors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Last June, The Dugout located at the corner of 13th and Cuming announced it would be permanently closing its doors after the College World Series was canceled.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson visited another shop that's answering the demand for team gear near the stadium.

For almost a decade, The Dugout was one of the go-to sports apparel stores for the College World Series. But since they closed last year, only one storefront College World Series shop remains in the area.

Sports Mania has been coming to the College World Series for 12 years and has been setting up shop in the downtown area for nine years.

3 News Now spoke with the owner Wednesday afternoon. He told us the fans are really coming out this year to show off their team spirit with some merchandise.

He also said he feels like it's going to be a great series — not just for merchants but for the city.

