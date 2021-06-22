College World Series brings a boost to area attractions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - While TD Ameritrade Park is the main attraction during the College World Series, Omaha has a lot to offer for those who want to venture away from the games.

Attractions like the Omaha Children's Museum are seeing a boost in out-of-state visitors this week.

It's a chance for them to show what they have to offer to families who may have never visited before and make up for some lost time.

"It was a severe hit last year when we were closed for nearly six months,” said Kim Reiner with the Omaha Children’s Museum. “We were not sure how the summer would go and we're pleasantly happy with how people are coming back. The world series is back in town and families are coming here."

The Children's Museum has a special exhibit called “Game On” in honor of all the sports coming back to Omaha.

