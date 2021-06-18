College World Series events kick off Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series is back and the fun starts Friday night!

Although it won't look 100% the same due to the pandemic, most people are just excited to have the event back in Omaha.

You can feel the excitement in the air, not only because of the College World Series but because there are open bars, live music and people back in Omaha.

"I'm so excited. I am such a people person and I love exciting events and I'm excited to be back here in my hometown and I'm excited to be able to host the rest of the country," said Omaha resident Abby Higgs.

"Meeting new people and learning how the CWS works because this is my first and basically just having fun with everybody," said Lily Quelette.

Although the ballpark will not be having their opening ceremony, Omaha Baseball Village and the Old Mattress Factory has a list of DJs performing over the next 13 days.

Friday night, we kick the series off with DJ Jab, an Omaha native.

