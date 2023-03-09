Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Collision between school bus and Cadillac at 58th and Blondo Thursday; Cadillac driver in critical condition

Two children were taken to the hospital for observation only
car_accident_58th___blondo1.jpg
Courtesy: Brandie Simmons<br/><br/>
58th and Blondo
car_accident_58th___blondo1.jpg
Bus Accident 58th & Blondo.jpg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:46:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A motorist collided with a school bus just before 9 a.m. on Thursday near 58th and Blondo Streets.

According to Officer Chris Gordon, a spokesman from the Omaha Police Department, a male driver in a black Cadillac was allegedly "driving at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and collided with the school bus head-on."

Gordon says that the OPD traffic unit reported nine children were on the bus and two were taken to the hospital for observation only. No other schoolchildren were injured. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Gordon says that the department hasn't confirmed if the bus was operated by OPS or STA.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018