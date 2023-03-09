Collision between school bus and Cadillac at 58th and Blondo Thursday; Cadillac driver in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A motorist collided with a school bus just before 9 a.m. on Thursday near 58th and Blondo Streets.

According to Officer Chris Gordon, a spokesman from the Omaha Police Department, a male driver in a black Cadillac was allegedly "driving at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and collided with the school bus head-on."

Gordon says that the OPD traffic unit reported nine children were on the bus and two were taken to the hospital for observation only. No other schoolchildren were injured. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Gordon says that the department hasn't confirmed if the bus was operated by OPS or STA.

