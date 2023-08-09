Colorado man sentenced to 2 years probation and fined for illegal deer hunt with Nebraska outfitter

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A Colorado man has been fined and sentenced to two years probation for a 2019 hunt near North Platte where he shot a deer at night without a permit.

The conviction was the latest prosecution related to Noble Outdoors, a big game outfitter whose owner, workers and clients have paid $65,000 in penalties in recent months.

Michael Ban, 50, of Elbert, Colorado, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Lincoln for unlawful transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Ban to 2 years’ probation, and to pay a $5,000 fine and pay $4,000 in restitution. Ban will also be prohibited from hunting and fishing for a year.

In September 2019, Ban hired Noble Outdoors for an archery mule deer hunt.

An investigation by state and federal game wardens revealed that Ban shot a mule deer buck in Lincoln County at 11:12 p.m. — long after legal shooting hours — and without possessing a valid deer permit. He purchased a deer license the next day, but the law requires possession of such a permit prior to taking a deer.

Ban later transported his deer head back to Colorado after it was mounted by a taxidermist.

The prosecution was one of many involving Noble Outdoors, its owners and clients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between 2015 and 2021, 17 defendants have been sentenced and ordered to pay more than $65,000 in fines and restitution for state and federal violations such as shooting deer from the road, taking game without a valid permit, taking deer with a firearm during archery season and dumping carcasses in waters of the state.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.