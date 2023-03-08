Comedian Bert 'The Machine' Kreischer to tour in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Bert “The Machine” Kreischer announced he will be starting the party back up this summer with his second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on June 14th at sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country.

The event features a line-up that includes Bert Kreischer, Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, Tiffany Haddish, Stavros Halkias, Fortune Feimster, Dave Attell, Lewis Black, Jim Norton, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, Dan Soder, Chad Daniels, Ralph Barbosa, Rosebud Baker and Tammy Pescatelli.

It is promoted by Outback Presents, presale begins Wednesday, March 8th at 9 a.m. CT and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m. (local). For more dates and info, go to: fullyloadedfestival.com .

The Fully Loaded Comedy Festival concept was started during Bert’s 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour while performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic.

This year the festival will partner with the charity Comedy Gives Back . They are an organization founded as a safety net for comics by providing financial crisis relief, mental health support, and more to those needing help.

In 2022, Pollstar listed Kreischer as #4 in the “ Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours ,” performing in sold-out arenas around the globe. He is currently on his 2023 Tops Off World Tour .

As one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle age” (Forbes).

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 1 hour prior to doors opening on the event day.

