Comedian John Mulaney coming to Omaha in April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney is making a stop in Omaha as part of his From Scratch tour.

Mulaney will perform at the CHI Health Center on Friday, April 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website.

Read more about Mulaney and see other tour dates below.

From Live Nation: "John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian,

In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live four times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’sDocumentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future."

TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*

Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center

Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*

Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

* Not a Live Nation Date

