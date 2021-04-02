Watch
Comfort Inn and Suites hosting job fair April 7

Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 16:02:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a job, the Comfort Inn and Suites will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers suggest dressing to impress, bringing an updated resume, being confident and being prepared when meeting with potential employers. Visitors should also plan to mask up.

For more details about individual employers and the positions companies are looking to fill, go to https://jobfairsnebraska.com/.

On-site interviews may be possible with one or more of the following employers:

American Games

Careerlink

City+Ventures

Claas
Contour Construction RESOURCE BAG & JOB POST
CRH American Materials
Crown Services Inc.
Custom Diesel Drivers Training HIRING TEACHER & recruiting students
Darling Ingredients
Freedom Specialty Contracting -RESOURCE BAG & JOB POST
GS Labs
Hy-Vee
International Gamco
Kum and Go
Little Red House Daycare Gretna, NE
Lyman Richey
Michael Foods
Meylan Enterprises
Midwest Maintenance
Mr. and Mrs. Clean
Nebraska Maintenance Academy
Omaha Public Schools
SD Fusion (Sonic Drive-in)
Seldin Company
SYSCO

