Comfort Inn and Suites hosting job fair April 7

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a job, the Comfort Inn and Suites will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers suggest dressing to impress, bringing an updated resume, being confident and being prepared when meeting with potential employers. Visitors should also plan to mask up.

For more details about individual employers and the positions companies are looking to fill, go to https://jobfairsnebraska.com/.

On-site interviews may be possible with one or more of the following employers:



American Games Careerlink City+Ventures Claas Contour Construction RESOURCE BAG & JOB POST CRH American Materials Crown Services Inc. Custom Diesel Drivers Training HIRING TEACHER & recruiting students Darling Ingredients Freedom Specialty Contracting -RESOURCE BAG & JOB POST GS Labs Hy-Vee International Gamco Kum and Go Little Red House Daycare Gretna, NE Lyman Richey Michael Foods Meylan Enterprises Midwest Maintenance Mr. and Mrs. Clean Nebraska Maintenance Academy Omaha Public Schools SD Fusion (Sonic Drive-in) Seldin Company SYSCO

