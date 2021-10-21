Comfort Inn and Suites hosting job fair Nov. 3

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a job, the Comfort Inn and Suites will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It also said, "Childhood Resource and Referral of the Nebraska Department of Education will be present assisting individuals find day care for their children."

Help for those who need help putting together a resume will also be available.

The event will be a traditional face-to-face job fair and those seeking employment should bring an updated resume.

On-site interviews may be possible with one or more of the following employers:

AAA

Amber Specialty Pharmacy

American Games

Aqua Tots

Baker’s

BHJ USA LLC

Black Belt Movers

Caring for People Services

Charles Drew Health Center, Inc.

Cox Communications

CRCC

Custom Diesel Drivers Training

Faith Technologies

Honeywell

Hy-Vee

Jenson Tire

KnockKnockWho

Meridian Clinical Research

Michael Foods

Omaha Public Schools (OPS)

Omaha Steaks

Palfinger

Papio Transport

Seldin

SERVPRO

Streck



For more details about individual employers and the positions companies are looking to fill, go to https://jobfairsnebraska.com/.

