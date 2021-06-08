Community Corrections Center inmate reported missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Officials said 23-year-old Mia Montes left her place of employment in the community on Monday and did not return to the facility.

The electronic monitoring device she was wearing had been removed and was later found on the side of the road, officials said.

Montes started her sentence last November. She was sentenced to four to eight years on charges out of Fillmore County that include multiple drug-related charges as well as vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence.

She's described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

