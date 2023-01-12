Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member arrested

Handcuffs
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:33:19-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the arrest of a staff member.

Here's what we know from the Department of Correctional Services:

A behavioral health practitioner supervisor identified as 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for allegedly providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person.

Per Nebraska Revised Statute §83-417, conveying any unauthorized communication or article to or from any committed offender is a Class IV felony. S

Surrounded has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since December 2019.

He resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018