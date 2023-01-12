Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the arrest of a staff member.

Here's what we know from the Department of Correctional Services:

A behavioral health practitioner supervisor identified as 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for allegedly providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person.

Per Nebraska Revised Statute §83-417, conveying any unauthorized communication or article to or from any committed offender is a Class IV felony. S

Surrounded has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since December 2019.

He resigned from his position on Wednesday.

