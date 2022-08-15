Community fun day brings north Omaha residents together

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students in north Omaha are ready for the school year with fresh haircuts and backpacks full of school supplies.

It's all thanks to the community fun day that took place over the weekend.

In addition to the haircuts and backpacks, there was a car show, free food and more.

Organizers say events like this show what can happen when a community comes together.

"This is what the community needs, you know. It's all about unity and the way we look at it is if we're telling our community that we need unity, then we need to have unity in the organizations as well," said Tamika Mease, executive director with North Omaha Community Partnership.

North Omaha Community Partnership, Black Men United and the Black Agenda Alliance were just some of the organizations involved.

They say they plan to make this an annual event.

