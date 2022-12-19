Community gathers in Omaha's Stinson Park to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, an 8-day holiday in the Jewish religion celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, prayers, and fried food.

To celebrate here in Omaha, many people gathered in Stinson Park Sunday afternoon for a public menorah lighting. It was an event hosted by the Chabad of Nebraska. The event featured a unique first-ever Husker menorah, the latke truck, community menorahs and candles to take home.

This year the Jewish community is celebrating the year of Hakhel or gathering. The Chabad of Nebraska says the celebration was their response to the rise in antisemitic rhetoric seen online and elsewhere.

Hanukkah, known as the festival of lights, will run through Monday, Dec. 26.

