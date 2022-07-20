Community honors accomplished actor and North Omaha native John Beasley

It’s an honor some thought was long overdue — a permanent reminder of one man’s deep impact on his community and beyond.

That man, John Beasley, a North Omaha native and accomplished working actor with many notable contributions to the stage and screen including film roles in '"Rudy," "The Mighty Ducks," and "The Sum of all Fears."

While his list of accolades has grown, his ego has not. Those who know him say he’s never shied away from helping others where he grew up.

He started a theater workshop in Omaha about 20 years ago, Andre McGraw was one of his students.

"A friend of mine had just ran into John Beasley at the grocery store and let him know he was just opening up his theater, the John Beasley Theater and Workshop, and gave me his phone number," McGraw said. "I contacted John and the rest is history."

McGraw said it was a connection that took him far.

"My resume, that I've been able to create with John alone, that’s gotten me into the room," McGraw said.

McGraw and other students in Beasley’s program said it’s his down-to-earth personality that’s made the most impact on them.

"John has been someone who’s been stable," Nikita Sampson, a student, said. "He’s stayed true to his roots and because of that it's hard not to like John for who he is as a person."

The community has come together putting Beasley’s name on the street that runs through his neighborhood.

"I wanted to find a way to find a way to be able to make sure that this man is honored in a proper way," said Willie Hamilton, CEO of Black Men United.

"After seeing the turnout and hearing from the people on what this means to them, it’s very special," Beasley said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.