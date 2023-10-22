'Community in Focus' - Midwest Eye Care hosts free eye exams for people in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Accessible eye care is often hard to come by for some. According to the National Eye Institute, by 2050, they expect the number of people with visual impairment or blindness to double to eight million.

The community in focus event is trying to change that. It's hosted by Midwest eye care.

At the salvation army, doctors and other staff provided free eye exams, frame selections and lens measurements to men and women in need.

The event is a partnership between the Salvation Army and shelters like Open Door Mission and the Stephens Center.

Midwest Eye Care said something as simple as adequate care and exams can give someone a new outlook on life.

"We would like to give back to the community," Dr. David Ingvoldstad said. "There are several people in our community who are in need. It's amazing what a simple correct pair of eye glasses can do to change someone's life."

Midwest eye care said glasses will be delivered to the shelters in the next couple of weeks.

