Community leaders discuss solutions to recent violence in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday evening, there was a shooting in downtown Omaha near 16th and Farnam that left Ramon Tramble, Jr., 26, in critical condition. Omaha police announced Wednesday evening, that Tramble was pronounced dead at the hospital. There was also a shooting, Monday, near midtown Omaha.

Community advocate Tamika Mease calls the recent shootings disheartening and said the path forward starts with focusing on solutions.

"We always work to provide that solution," said Mease. "Then when it looks like things are going well, then we have that domino effect of one thing, then the next thing and then here we are."

Mease said those solutions can be anything from job training to therapy to helping better parent.

"This is just one of the many challenges we face as a community, and we have to put our heads together and come up with viable resources and solutions together," she said.

At this time last year, OPD said there were 17 homicides. This year, that number has decreased to just 14. Teresa Negron with YouTurn works to support and add resources to the community, like reducing violence. She said it's important for not only her but the community to try and intervene to help.

"It takes a lot of people and a lot of funding to make this successful, and I think I've seen recently that those things are being put in place," said Negron.

Both Mease and Negron said it's important to not take away from the progress that community leaders have been making to curb violence because of the recent shootings.

"We just have to go out and prepare and do some healing and some engagement to get things back stabilized," said Mease.

Community leaders said solutions aren’t going to come overnight, but rather it’s a process that has to be worked on continually.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.