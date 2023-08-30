Community meeting about North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program draws many looking for answers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It is funding that was initially approved in 2022, a grant program for North and South Omaha. In this past legislative session, the 'Economic Recovery Act' LB 531 was amended to fund these two communities with state dollars rather than federal aid.

It's a program that has the attention of several business owners, non-profit organizations, and even community leaders. The interest was clearly visible through a packed auditorium Tuesday, with many hoping their questions would be answered.

At the presentation, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) displayed the eight funding categories, an overview of the program and eligibility.

"In terms of basic eligibility, as long as you were either in the coordination plan or the appendices, which will include everyone that submitted an application in the Olsson process, you would be eligible for these grants," said Ryan Zimmermas, lead economic recovery program manager, DED.

The goal of the grant program is to respond to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and build these communities up. As the presentation ended, it appeared the state wasn't going to take questions, but that didn't stop the community from asking.

Many of the state's answers, however, directed people to a program manual that has not been released, yet.

"The things that people need most are really how to be eligible, how it's scored so that we can provide, you know, really thoughtful responses and applications," said Kimberly Thomas, executive director with EPIC for Girls.

But a small business owner and a non-profit director, 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson spoke to, were eager to learn more and are holding on to hope.

"We are hoping to learn how to best align ourselves to provide equitable spaces for girls, particularly girls of color in north and south Omaha through a sports facility," said Thomas.

"We want to be able to help with employment rates, we want to be able to help with meaningful wage jobs and so this gives us the opportunity to do that, so no matter who receives these funds within the community, we are looking to do good," said Candice Price, owner of Home Team Auto Sales.

Although the DED said the applications would open soon, they weren't able to provide a day yet but did say they would be open for a month once they are. The DED said funding will start to be awarded on a rolling basis in September.

The DED has created a website for the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program, where all information can be found, which will include the link to the application, the program manual, and open and close dates for each application, once available.

