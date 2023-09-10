Community meeting held at North High School to discuss North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In June, Governor Pillen signed LB 531 into law. Included in the bill, the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program, launched by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The program looks to provide grants to businesses in north and south Omaha affected by the pandemic.

"We're trying to provide a little clarity to the community on what they should look out for," said State Sen. Terrell McKinney.

State Senators Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne were instrumental in trying to get economic funding for their communities.

On Saturday, at North High School, the two state senators met with constituents to go over the recently released program manual.

The manual lists the eight funding categories. Four of which already opened. The other four will open at a later date.

According to the DED, to be eligible for the grant, a project must be already listed in the coordination plan or appendices by the economic recovery special committee.

The DED was absent from Saturday's forum which left some people frustrated.

"I think it's very disrespectful that the Department of Economic Development in the state of Nebraska can't take time to come to a meeting like this," said one person who attended the forum.

McKinney shared the same sentiments — disappointed by the absence.

"They could have at least showed up to provide some insight on the process and what would take place as far as the application process," he said.

Not all were left frustrated. Small business owner, Bob Pelshaw said he appreciates the senators and the DED and that some mistakes are bound to happen.

"Even though some people complained about the process, this is new and everyone involved has been taking bold steps to do something that hasn't been done before," said Pelshaw.

Any additional questions people had were taken down on flashcards and will be eventually provided to the DED.

