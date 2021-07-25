Community organizations build relationships through hosting trash drop-off

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Throughout the past few months and even more so after the recent severe storm, many have piled up trash.

Community organizations are offering a solution.

"Today in partnership with OPPD, Habitat for Humanity, Empowerment Network, 24th Street Corridor Alliance, NONA, and other neighborhood associations, we are hosting a dumpster day where we allow people in the community and from surrounding communities come and dump their trash," said Precious McKesson, president of the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance.

The trash drop-off, located in the parking lot of the Family Advising Housing Services on North 24th Street, offers a service residents otherwise would not have had access to or would have had to pay for.

"People have been so grateful because it gives them time to go through their yards and may have not had to pay. So to be able to offer that service, they’ve been so appreciative and so grateful. Some people come two or three times and they say let’s get this out of our house, let’s call grandparents, let's call senior citizens, and see what they need dumped," McKesson said.

McKesson says it's not just about the trash but about building relationships. Partnering with prominent community organizations like churches, neighborhood alliances, and OPPD, has allowed them to strengthen the community.

"That’s what we’re doing. We’re relationship building, we’re networking, getting to know each other, our roles in the community, and how do we work together because if there’s an issue we should be able to come together," McKesson said.