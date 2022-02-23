Community organizations step in: 'When things get this cold in a community it could be devastating'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the extreme cold sets in, local organizations are stepping up to help those in need.

“When things get this cold in a community it could be devastating to those most vulnerable,” said Jonathan Kuebler, the general manager of the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

With the cold comes the pressing need to keep everyone warm.

Community organizations like Heartland Hope Mission are giving out recently donated coats and other warming items. CEO Chelsea Salifou says increased access to winter necessities makes a difference.

“We’ve had people that are showing up just to get a coat because of the cold weather,” Salifou said.

The Salvation Army has fired up warming centers across Omaha to give people a place to escape the bitter cold. Kuebler said he sees several people taking advantage of the warming centers.

The impacts of a cold snap are far-reaching, Salifou says.

“The weather has a huge impact sometimes on people’s ability to work,” she said. “It’s really important that they have a place to go get those warm clothes [and] to get food.”

Organizations focus on intervention that’s not just immediate, but long-lasting.

