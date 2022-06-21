Community revitalization along North 24th Street corridor through the eyes of business owners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Don McPherson and his wife run Styles of Evolution, a clothing store along N 24th St.

"Did many years with large companies," McPherson said. "Decided I wanted to come back home and apply my skills here, so I did."

They've been in the area for 16 years and say they've seen a lot of change in the neighborhood during that time.

Other businesses they once knew are no longer standing.

"We were the last business standing on this block," McPherson said.

Now, there are efforts to revitalize the area through renovations, allowing for new businesses like the Carver Legacy Bank as well as community amenities geared towards the arts.

The focus on N 24th street isn't accidental. The area is rich in history and has earned a reputation for being the community hub of north Omaha.

In April, a bill sponsored by Sen. Justin Wayne was passed in the Nebraska legislature that would provide millions of dollars in APRA funds for economic development in the area.

Local CEO Carmen Tapio of North End Teleservices is also investing big in the community.

Tapio plans to build a 120,000 sq. ft. mixed-used development just off the intersection of 24th and Lake St. It would include housing, daycare and food services. Tapio called it the largest investment in North Omaha.

McPherson, who is right across the street, said he's excited to see what impact this could have on this community.

"It's going to be a facelift that I don't think anyone can imagine," McPherson said.

McPherson says all of this is something he couldn't have imagined when he started his business 16 years ago. It gives a him a sense of hope and pride.

"There is potential, great potential, down here in this area amongst our people," he said. "That's the great thing about this, it's our people."

Tapio said the mixed-use space has a tentative completion date set for sometime in 2024.

