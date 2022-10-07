Companies begin hiring seasonal employees to help with holiday sales

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the holiday season looms, companies are beginning to hire seasonal employees.

Metro-area workers we spoke with have high praise for seasonal jobs.

"I think it’s important to always have side hustle, so I enjoy seasonal jobs," Braxton Crowder, a former seasonal employee said. "Something you don’t have to make a full commitment to but can just do it during the holidays for holiday money."

"When I was that age my parents strongly encouraged getting a job early on," a mom said. "It teaches the value of a dollar, responsibility."

But there's the national worker shortage.

"I think the market right now, people are looking for jobs that pay more," Crowder said. "You’ve got McDonalds paying people 16 dollars an hour ... that's more than some people make with getting a degree."

One local company says they're not struggling to hire, whether it's year-round employees or seasonal hires: Nebraska Furniture Mart.

"The economy is challenging no doubt," said Rick Johnosn, talent acquisition manager at the company. "We’ve been here 85 years and in 85 years we haven’t had one layoff and I think in times of uncertainty ... that speaks volume in today’s employment market."

NFM has 50 seasonal job postings available right now. They say things like bonuses and opportunities for growth help attract employees.

Job site Indeed shows about 500 seasonal job listings in Omaha.