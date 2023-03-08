Completely Kids hosts author luncheon Wednesday with J.R. Martinez

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Completely Kids, an Omaha nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for kids and families, held its 20th author luncheon Wednesday.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole served as emcee of the event.

The author this year was J.R. Martinez, a veteran and burn survivor.

He spoke of paying it forward and the return on that investment.

Serese had the privilege to speak to him before he talked to the crowd.

"When I had the opportunity to visit Completely Kids, yesterday, and visit with some of those kids, I saw a little bit of myself in those kids," said Martinez. "And I just think to myself that one day you guys as well could be writing a book about your life and your story and impacting people in a powerful way."

Martinez's message Wednesday is that all of us have the power to make an impact on a life.

