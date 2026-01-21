CONFIRMED: Buc-ee's to build in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Travel center chain Buc-ee's will open its first location in Nebraska - in Gretna.



The site is on the southeast corner of I-80 and Highway 31.

The project still has two Council readings - likely February 3 and February 17.

An opening date is not yet available.

Continue reading for the announcement, provided by the City:

Buc-ee’s, the beloved travel center chain renowned for its clean restrooms, endless snack options, and family-friendly atmosphere, is working with the City of Gretna to bring its first-ever Nebraska location to Gretna.

The Gretna Buc-ee’s would be located in the state approved Good Life District on the southeast corner of I-80 & Hwy 31. The location would feature Buc-ee’s signature oversized convenience store, thousands of square feet of retail space, dozens of fueling pumps, and the chain’s famous fresh food, homemade fudge, and award-winning jerky.

“We are thrilled to have Buc-ee’s select a site in Nebraska and our community,” said Mayor Evans. “Gretna’s location along I-80 makes it the perfect stop for travelers across the country, while also serving as another great experience for local residents.”

Mayor Evans welcomed the announcement as a major economic development milestone for its Good Life District. “Buc-ee’s checks all the boxes the Good Life legislation was designed for; it generates significant tax revenue, increases our state’s tourism, and creates hundreds of good-paying local jobs.”

Evans noted, “Top organizations and brands are being recruited by every state because of their economic impact. Legislation like the Good Life District allows Nebraska to compete and land these opportunities.”

We have been working with the Buc-ee’s team and other stakeholders since last summer. They have been great to work with, and the annexation was an important step. We are excited to wrap up the remaining diligence and welcome Buc-ee’s to Gretna and the Cornhusker state!”

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s has grown into a nationally recognized brand with dozens of locations across the country. The company is famous for offering convenience at an unmatched scale while maintaining a commitment to customer service and community partnership.

