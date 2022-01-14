Confirmed fatality at 60th and Ames Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that resulted in a fatality on Thursday night.

Police say they believe that a male pedestrian may have been intoxicated when he was jaywalking near 60th and Ames and was struck by a pickup truck.

The man's identity was not released and it is unknown whether he died at the hospital or while being transported to the hospital.

No citations have been issued to the driver of the pickup truck.

