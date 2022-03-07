Confirmed HPAI bird flu case in Nebraska, first since 2015, discovered in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), better known as bird flu, that has been discovered in the state since 2015.

The H5N1 virus was discovered in a wild goose near Holmes Lake, confirmed by a joint effort of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture with the US Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services and USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The transmission risk of avian influenza to humans is low, and there are currently no confirmed human cases of HPAI in the US.

The announcement of the confirmed case of the virus comes after bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County last Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Agriculture assured that there was no public health present. The discovery in Pottawattamie County prompted a response from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and caused the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha to close its aviary to the public.

While wild birds HPAI, it is often fatal for domestic poultry, such as pet birds and backyard flocks of chicken and turkey.

“While Nebraska has not seen HPAI in a backyard or commercial poultry flock within the state this year, the finding of this single goose adds Nebraska to a long list of states with confirmed cases of HPAI,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley in an NDA press release.

“Infected wild birds can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, so we encourage backyard poultry and commercial poultry flocks to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately.”

The NDA has numerous suggestions for the practice of good biosecurity, such as preventing contact between domestic and wild birds, not allowing equipment to be shared between other poultry owners and disinfecting/ changing clothes and tools.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.