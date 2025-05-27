Confirmed Measles Case in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A case of measles has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS says the patient is a child in Sheridan County in western Nebraska. Authorities say the child had been vaccinated with no out-of-state travel history.

Others might have been exposed to measles on May 17th between 9 a.m. and noon at the Family Dollar Store in Rushville or at Gordon Memorial Hospital Clinic on May 21st between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you visited either place during the given times you're asked to complete a risk assessment survey at https://redcap.link/Measles_Sheridan0525. If you need assistance with the risk assessment survey, call the Panhandle Public Health District at 308-633-2866.

DHHS offered this additional information: If you think that you are having symptoms of measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider, emergency room, or urgent care BEFORE arriving to be tested. Do not arrive at a healthcare facility without giving advance notice unless it is a medical emergency.

Measles is an acute, highly contagious respiratory viral disease. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash. Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Children under the age of five, adults over the age of 20 years, nonimmune pregnant and immunocompromised people are at greatest risk of developing severe complications from measles. There is no specific treatment for measles.

The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization. Children should receive their first dose of measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and another dose at four to six years of age. It is recommended that infants from six to 11 months old in Sheridan County receive an early dose of the MMR vaccine. A resident with only one dose of MMR should receive their second dose as soon as possible.

In the United States, the MMR vaccine is generally first given at 12 months of age, but is sometimes recommended for children as young as six months of age who are traveling internationally or could be exposed in a local outbreak. Any Nebraskan planning to travel, particularly internationally, needs to ensure they are up to date with their MMR vaccine. If you have not had two doses of the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, talk to your health care provider or local health department right away about getting caught up. The MMR vaccine is safe and 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses.

Nebraskans can visit the following link to find the local Health Department in their region: https://arcg.is/0a4jXi

