Connect with OPA: Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement grand opening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

But, this month? It's a special installment, as KMTV's series takes you inside the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement ahead of the venue's grand opening.

Approximately nine months ago, we shared a construction update. Now, you're getting a look at the completed lobby. On Sunday, March 22, you're invited to see all of TCAE first-hand!

The FREE open house runs from Noon to 4:00 pm, where families, educators and neighbors are encouraged to attend.

Then, on April 11, it's Community Day. Learn more about that and other events here.

The TCAE was envisioned as a 'creative hub for generations,' and a place where 'schools, families and community partners' could explore.

The Center cost $108 million to build. Omaha Performing Arts impacts an estimated 100,000 students in all 93 Nebraska counties, as well as southwest Iowa, each year.

