Connecting Communities: MoPac Trail could soon be expanded

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A possible trail expansion for neighbors in Cass County could be on the horizon.

There's a gap of over eight miles between Wabash and South Bend. But, that gap could be filled by an expanded MoPac Trail.

Biker and nearby resident, Marie Gregoire, said she's excited for a breath of fresh air to her neighborhood.

"It really attracts healthy people to our community and we are going to have population growth," Gregoire said. "Therefore, let's try to make it a positive growth."

The current MoPac Trail runs from Elmwood to Wabash. But the problem she and other neighbors face, it ends in Wabash. The state legislature appropriated over $8 million to the county for the trail. The expansion is in collaboration with Cass County and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

"Trails are a unique form of economic development where we can bring people in on a recreation activity," Alex DeGarmo, Cass County Commissioner said. "They can visit our community... Spend money at local businesses and then ride back home."

Gergoire has been forced to use the interim route that runs between Wabash and the Lied Platte River Bridge in South Bend.

"The interim road route is all on roads. Some of them highway, very hilly, and there's traffic," she said.

Gregoire said she's been waiting for improvements for years.

"Oh absolutely, it is needed for a change. We've been waiting for it for a very long time."

They hope to have a final route considered by the end of the year.

