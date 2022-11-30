Connection through cooking: International breakfast held at Joslyn Castle on Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Giving Tuesday local organizations partnered to offer a free breakfast with a twist.

Refugee Women Rising partnered with Eat N' Talk Africa, Joslyn Castle and One Omaha for an international breakfast at the castle.

Women in an Immigrant Culinary Integration Class created food from their homelands. The chef behind the class shared why it's important to share this part of their various cultures.

“The most important thing is that people don't know much about these countries' food. Whether we're talking about African food or whether we're talking about any other minority food. People don't know until they taste it. So doing this is actually bridging the gap within the communities,” said Chef Jamil Bahtraore.

They prepared dishes from Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Venezuela, Syria and West Africa.

