Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Charles Koch, chief executive officer of Koch Industries, is shown at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo. As conservative political groups mobilize to ban what they call critical race theory in schools, one prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent. Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans and efforts to recall school board members over teaching about race and history in schools.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 12:17:59-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent from the conservative political groups backing efforts to ban in schools what they call critical race theory.

Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans on the discussion of any concepts.

Koch’s philanthropic decision-makers say government stifling debate runs counter to principles of democracy and the network’s own efforts to improve the nation’s social climate. However, their record of support for policymaking organizations and candidates working to advance such bans has sparked new cries of hypocrisy from critics.

