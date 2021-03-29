Construction begins on new Omaha Performing Arts live music venue downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts is building a new $103-million live music venue right next to the Holland Center downtown. The venue will hold 1,500 to 3,000 people.

“It’s going to transform downtown,” Joan Squires, Pres. Omaha Performing Arts said. “The music venue is going to bring all kinds of touring acts to Omaha as well as be a place for our local arts groups. But it’s going to be able to attract the kinds of bands and artists that have bypassed Omaha all of these years.”

Bands that may not have filled the CHI Health Center but still want to entertain fans in Omaha.

“It’s also a wonderful venue that is going to connect the revitalization of the riverfront to the Capitol District and northern downtown,” Squires said.

Squires predicts the live music venue will bring about 155,000 people downtown each year, with an economic impact of $16-million.

The live music venue is designed by the original architects of the Holland Center, Ennead Architects (formerly Polshek Partnership) and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

Construction by Kiewit Building Group should be complete mid-2023.

