Construction: Closings/restrictions on portions of 168th, 90th, 60th and more

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced several closings or restrictions due to upcoming projects which could impact your drive for up to three weeks. Omaha's Airport Authority also announced a temporary entrance due to an expansion project.

City of Omaha Public Works Department provided the following updates:

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 60th Street between Camden Avenue and Park Lane Drive will be restricted to one lane North bound for street repair in the outside curb lane by City of Omaha Street Maintenance and will be in effect for three (3) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 90th Street between Shamrock Road and Pacific Street will be restricted to one lane South bound for access construction in the outside curb lane by Valley Corporation and will be in effect for three (3) weeks.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., South 168th Street between Ontario Street and H Circle will be closed for utility work by City of Omaha Street Maintenance and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 168th Street between Q Street and Harrison Street will have phased closing for street paving by Western Engineering and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 108th Avenue between West Dodge Frontage Road and Burt Street will have various lane restrictions for fiber optic installation by Heimes Corporation and will be in effect for ten (10) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 132nd Street will be restricted to one lane Northbound at West Center Road for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane by Telecom and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Weir Street between South 46th Avenue and South 48th Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work by Heimes Corporation and will be in effect for fourteen (14) days.

Beginning Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., L Street between S 140th Street and South 143rd Street will be closed for bridge repair by Brink Construction and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

The Omaha Airport Authority provided the following information about the temporary entrance:

As part of the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion project, a temporary entrance from Abbott Drive to the Eppley Airfield Terminal will open on November 9, 2021. This temporary entrance is south of the old entrance and will remain in use until a new permanent entrance is opened in the summer of 2022. Motorists should follow the directional signs on Abbott Drive to access the Terminal via this temporary entrance.

To prepare for Eppley Airfield’s future growth, the Airport Access and Parking Modernization program is expanding the roadway leading to the Terminal and modernizing the South Garage. When complete, these projects will improve customer service by providing enhancements to capacity, efficiency, safety, and security.

Access to the Terminal and South Garage will be maintained during all phases of construction. Customers may encounter occasional minor detours on the roadway; however, no significant delays are anticipated.

Travelers can learn more about these projects and receive construction updates from the program website (www.OMAinMotion.com) and Eppley Airfield social media channels.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.