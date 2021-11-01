Construction: Closings/restrictions on portions of Center, 168th, Harrison

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in the midtown area, portions of Center and Harrison Streets will have restrictions for up to 14 days. A portion of 168th street will also have some lane restrictions in the coming days.

City of Omaha Public Works Department provided the following updates:

Beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Harrison Street between South 36th Street and South 42nd Street will be closed for street paving by Western Engineering and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 168th Street between Q Street and Harrison Street will have various lane restrictions for street milling by Western Engineering and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Center Street between South 64th Street and South 61st Avenue will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane by Q3 and will be in effect for fourteen (14) days.

