Construction on 17th, 85th, Edward Babe Gomez and State Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, a number of area streets will face restrictions or closings due to work for periods of one day to one month.

The department said:

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Edward Babe Gomez Avenue between South 30th Street and South 33rd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for utility work in the outside curb lane by Nebraska Plumbing and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., South 17th Street between Farnam Street and Harney Street will be closed for concrete pump truck by Whiting-Turner Construction and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., State Street between North 72nd Street and North 75th Street will be closed for street repair by Ryan Companies and will be in effect for one (1) month.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., South 85th Avenue between Pacific Street and Loveland Drive will be closed for street resurfacing by Omni Engineering and will be in effect for one (1) day.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 132nd Street between Renfro Circle and Discovery Drive will be closed for water main repair by MUD and will be in effect for three (3) weeks.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., South 120th Street between Pacific Street and West Center Road will be restricted to one lane southbound due to tree trimming in the outside curb lane by Wright Tree Service and will be in effect for three (3) days.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.