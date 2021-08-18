Construction on parts of 168th, 156th & West Dodge for two to four days

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the City of Omaha Public Works Department, portions of 168th Street, North 156th Street and West Dodge Road will face closings or restrictions for up to four days due to construction.

The department said:

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., South 168th Street between Ontario Street and H Circle will be closed for sewer repair by City of Omaha Sewer Maintenance and will be in effect for three (3) days.

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 156th Street between Butler Avenue and Sprague Street/Ruggles Street will have various lane restrictions for street milling by Omni Engineering and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., South 168th Street between V Street and Harrison Street will have various lane restrictions for ADA by Pave 911 and will be in effect for four (4) days.

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021, between the hours 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., West Dodge Road between North 87th Street and North 89th Plaza will be restricted Westbound for utility work in the outside curb lane by Becker Trenching and will be in effect for two (2) days.

