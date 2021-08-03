Construction on Underwood Ave, 69th Street and Fontenelle happening this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of Omaha Public Works Department, sections of Underwood Avenue, North 69th Street and Fontenelle Boulevard will be under construction for two to seven days.

The department said:

Beginning Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., Underwood Avenue between North Elmwood Road and Hackberry Road will have various lane restrictions for water main break repair by MUD and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

Beginning Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., North 69th Street between Dodge Street and Cass Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work by MUD and will be in effect for two (2) days.

Beginning Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 6:00 a.m., Fontenelle Boulevard between Himebaugh Avenue and Hartman Avenue will be restricted Southbound for water main break repair by MUD and will be in effect for seven (7) days.

