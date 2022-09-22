Construction suspended at Sarpy County Meta site due to racist incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Work has been suspended at the Meta complex in Sarpy County according to Turner, the construction company building the site. Racist graffiti was found at the construction site.

In a statement, Turner said: "Behavior by a few individuals did not meet our clear expectation for maintaining a respectful environment that is free of racism and hate."

Turner Construction said it is working with Meta and trade partners to make a plan to make sure everybody is treated with respect and dignity.

