Construction to begin soon on Sarpy County correctional facility

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Construction on a new correctional facility in Sarpy County will begin soon after a resolution was approved Tuesday that locks in construction costs at $69.4 million.

County officials said they expect an additional $10.5 million in expenses for architectural engineering, permits, utility extension fees, and furniture and fixtures for the facility, upping the total cost of the project to $79.9 million.

The 150,000 square foot facility will house 362 inmates and will have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas, and space for educational and rehabilitative programming. The design also includes areas for future expansion.

The county said it won’t need to raise the tax levy to pay for the construction or operational costs of the facility.

The new facility will be located at the northeast corner of 84th Street and Highway 370, which is currently a parking lot for the existing Sarpy County jail and the Sarpy County Courthouse.

To accommodate construction and the loss of the parking spaces, several county services have moved to the Sarpy County 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street. All court-related functions remain at the Sarpy Courthouse Campus at 84th Street and Highway 370.

The new facility is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

